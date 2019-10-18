Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 49 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.33.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,246.77. The stock had a trading volume of 733,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,213.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,173.20. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $65,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

