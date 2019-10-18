Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,650 call options on the company. This is an increase of 820% compared to the average daily volume of 288 call options.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.14.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

