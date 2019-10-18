TouchCon (TOC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.62 Million

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. TouchCon has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $55,820.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00071773 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00396085 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012533 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009080 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001516 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 757,845,348 coins and its circulating supply is 233,158,570 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

