Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.75

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.75 and traded as high as $65.25. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 55,665 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 19.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.75.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$978.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$959.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.9200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Randall Casson sold 400 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.92, for a total transaction of C$26,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,543,232. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.57, for a total transaction of C$196,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,720,301.58. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $757,084 in the last ninety days.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

