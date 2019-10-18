Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.86. 2,249,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,141. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $293.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,323,022. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

