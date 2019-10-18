Tompkins Financial Corp Has $613,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter.

LQD traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $127.13. The stock had a trading volume of 314,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,401. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average of $123.41.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

