Tompkins Financial Corp Has $4.89 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

