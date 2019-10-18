Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.74. 778,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,535. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.