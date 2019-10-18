Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Position Decreased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial makes up about 7.7% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp owned 3.09% of Tompkins Financial worth $37,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $8,388,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,806,000 after buying an additional 59,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 30,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,690. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $85.14.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.