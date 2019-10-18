TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.00

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 31290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.