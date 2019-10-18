Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) was down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.76, approximately 523,342 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,005,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on Tivity Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $753.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 354.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 177,375 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 14.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 14.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.