Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Price Down 50.9%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s share price traded down 50.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.53, 1,914,068 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 473% from the average session volume of 333,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 4,411.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Titan Medical worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Titan Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDI)
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
