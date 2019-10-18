Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Price Down 50.9%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s share price traded down 50.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.53, 1,914,068 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 473% from the average session volume of 333,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.89. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 4,411.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Titan Medical worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

