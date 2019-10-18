TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TigerLogic Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIGR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,197,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,769,436 shares.The stock last traded at $4.27 and had previously closed at $4.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter.

TigerLogic Corporation is engaged in the design, development, sale and support of Postano, a socialmedia content aggregation and visualization platform. Postano is sold through the Company’s sales personnel located in the United States, as well as through co-marketing arrangements with third parties.

