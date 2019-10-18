Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 793,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,502 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 198.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,127,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 749,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 47.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,778,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 101,442 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 20.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 564,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 95,392 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPRE opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $899.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel V. Malloy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

TPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

