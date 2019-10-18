THETA (THETA) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. One THETA token can now be bought for $0.0868 or 0.00001090 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, DDEX and Coinbit. THETA has a total market capitalization of $75.55 million and $924,194.00 worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THETA has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00043077 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.72 or 0.06115155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00042373 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bithumb, WazirX, DDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Fatbtc, IDEX, Upbit, Coinbit, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

