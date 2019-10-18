Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.58

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.58 and last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 42255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TH shares. Mackie decreased their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$8.15 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Theratechnologies from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.75.

The firm has a market cap of $350.91 million and a P/E ratio of -50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.20.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

