The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Director Frank Addante Sells 12,500 Shares

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,222,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,463,050.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Addante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $115,125.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $117,500.00.

The Rubicon Project stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $25,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $89,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

