The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The Coca-Cola updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.06-2.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance to ~$2.08 EPS.

NYSE KO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,832,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506,567. The company has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.92.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

