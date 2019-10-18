TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,130,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the August 30th total of 13,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

TGTX stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,488.13% and a negative return on equity of 496.99%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $176,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

