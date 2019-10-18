Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellen Barker sold 17,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $2,242,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,629. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.74.

TXN opened at $130.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

