Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.40. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 13,830,175 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Gabelli raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 384.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
