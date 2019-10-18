Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.40. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 13,830,175 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Gabelli raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 384.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

