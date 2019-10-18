TETRA Technologies, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TETRA Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.15 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTI. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.21 million, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 126.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 53,985 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. Boston Partners grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,871,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 575,631 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 507.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

