Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Citigroup

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.50 to C$31.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.27.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.91. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.34 and a 1 year high of C$34.31.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.