Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Loop Capital

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) had its target price upped by Loop Capital to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Tech Data from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on Tech Data and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price target on Tech Data and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.50.

NASDAQ:TECD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.03. The company had a trading volume of 360,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,807. Tech Data has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,050,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $36,592.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,352,943. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Tech Data by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

