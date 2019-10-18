TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

SCHD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.78. 8,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $55.93.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

