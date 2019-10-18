TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. 368,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,234,214. The company has a market cap of $293.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

