TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 730 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,422,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.83. 140,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4293 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

