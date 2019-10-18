TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $33,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $858,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,295,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $258,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,175.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,749 shares of company stock worth $2,292,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

