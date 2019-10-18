TCASH (TCASH) Price Hits $0.0702

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. TCASH has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $820,387.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TCASH has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TCASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 109.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000117 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000323 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TCASH Profile

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer . The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

