Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading 33.3% Higher

Tarku Resources Ltd (CVE:TKU) shares traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 170,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 92,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Tarku Resources Company Profile (CVE:TKU)

Tarku Resources Ltd. explores for precious, base, and strategic metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, and EGP metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Chateau Fort, Richardson, Bullion, Apollo, Atlas, and Admiral projects located in Quebec. The company also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Guercheville project located in Quebec.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.