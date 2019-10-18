Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

TH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eli Baker purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 151,584 shares of company stock worth $982,659 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 2,490.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,998 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 1,464.0% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $10,802,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $9,646,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 197.8% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 886,070 shares in the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

