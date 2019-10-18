Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Target by 309.7% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $878,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.87.

TGT opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $113.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.