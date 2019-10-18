Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Targa Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Targa Resources has a payout ratio of 1,348.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Targa Resources to earn ($0.04) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -9,100.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $38.90 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

