Tallgrass Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TGE)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,785 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,042% compared to the typical daily volume of 130 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGE. Scotiabank began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

NYSE:TGE opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Tallgrass Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is currently 170.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

