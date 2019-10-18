Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $19.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.55.

NYSE:TGE opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 124,475.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,063,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043,223 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 23,652,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,670 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,220,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,246,000 after purchasing an additional 165,139 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,613,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,280,000 after purchasing an additional 294,468 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 29.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,659,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,040,000 after purchasing an additional 381,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

