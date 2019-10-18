Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

NYSE:TGE opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.69. Tallgrass Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 170.08%.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.