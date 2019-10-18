TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.86

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 60362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 132,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 171.9% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,109,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after buying an additional 701,757 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.