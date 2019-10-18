Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Brokerages expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post $430,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460,000.00 and the lowest is $400,000.00. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $410,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $1.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.86 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,137.55% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $11.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $166,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.