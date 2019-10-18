Syquant Capital Sas Acquires Shares of 1,410,289 Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,410,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Castle Brands makes up approximately 0.5% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.83% of Castle Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

ROX remained flat at $$1.26 during trading on Friday. Castle Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.87 million.

In related news, SVP Mariani Maria Alejandra Pena sold 160,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $204,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROX shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Castle Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barrington Research downgraded Castle Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Castle Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Castle Brands

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

