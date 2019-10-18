Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 106.90 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 106.90 target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SREN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 116 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 103 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 105.22.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

