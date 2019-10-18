Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) versus Bank of Montreal (OTCMKTS:BMO) Financial Review

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Swedbank alerts:

Swedbank has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Swedbank and Bank of Montreal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank 36.84% 16.10% 0.88% Bank of Montreal 16.48% 14.14% 0.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swedbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Swedbank and Bank of Montreal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank 1 2 0 0 1.67 Bank of Montreal 1 9 1 0 2.00

Bank of Montreal has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.15%. Given Bank of Montreal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Swedbank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swedbank and Bank of Montreal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank $6.23 billion 2.63 $2.44 billion N/A N/A Bank of Montreal $25.01 billion 1.88 $4.24 billion $6.99 10.54

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank.

Dividends

Swedbank pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bank of Montreal pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Swedbank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investments and trading services, including equity, currency, fixed income, and equity trading services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides private banking products and services, such as saving accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgage finance, and investment advice, as well as trades in derivatives; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 186 branches in Sweden, 33 branches in Estonia, 33 in Latvia, and 59 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products. It also offers equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, risk management, equity and fixed income research, and institutional sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and government clients. In addition, the company offers trade finance, investment management, online investing, trust and estate services, tax planning, and investment solutions to institutional investors, as well as industry-leading research, sales, and trading services. It operates approximately 1,500 branches in Canada and the United States, as well as offices in 27 jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.