SureRemit (RMT) Market Cap Reaches $185,476.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 81.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $185,476.00 and approximately $246.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00228911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.01135306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

SureRemit Token Trading

SureRemit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.