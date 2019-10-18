Superdry (LON:SDRY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDRY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Superdry in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target (down previously from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 598.57 ($7.82).

SDRY opened at GBX 455.20 ($5.95) on Monday. Superdry has a 1-year low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 893.50 ($11.68). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 411.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 448.03. The stock has a market cap of $373.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.78.

In other news, insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £199,000 ($260,028.75).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

