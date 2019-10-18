SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 139.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

VNO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 target price on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

NYSE:VNO opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10,306.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,610,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,572 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 69.1% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,674,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,818,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,521 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 188.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,574,000 after acquiring an additional 933,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 191.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 743,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 488,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.