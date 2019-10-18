SunTrust Banks Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $106.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Jack in the Box and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 126,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.28. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,633. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $516,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,820. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 90.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 64,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

