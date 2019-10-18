SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $69.58 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 209,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,346,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,807 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $291,387.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.