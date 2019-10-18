SunTrust Banks Comments on Parsley Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

PE has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho raised Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of PE opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,613,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $467,908,000 after purchasing an additional 306,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,526,000 after purchasing an additional 354,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,483,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,731,000 after purchasing an additional 571,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,168 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

