SunTrust Banks Comments on Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.61.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $84.17 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $129.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $303,291,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 468,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 465,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,268,000 after purchasing an additional 453,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 941,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,638,000 after purchasing an additional 284,343 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.55 per share, with a total value of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

