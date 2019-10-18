SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $49.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 90.37%. Wyndham Destinations’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In related news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $346,921.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,007 shares of company stock valued at $667,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,681,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,725,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,747,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth about $133,991,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,092,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

