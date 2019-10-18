Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.65.

TSE SU traded down C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$39.61. 1,344,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.12. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$35.53 and a 1-year high of C$47.20.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.1099996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.07 per share, with a total value of C$76,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,625,665.14. Also, Senior Officer Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.09, for a total value of C$4,093,569.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

